NEWS Austin Butler had 12-hour audition for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Newsdesk Share with :







Austin Butler had an epic 12-hour audition with Quentin Tarantino to land a part in his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



The 27-year-old plays Manson Family cult member Charles ‘Tex’ Watson, one of Charles Manson's followers who murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969.



Butler described the audition process as “one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had,” and recalled to WWD that he sent the casting director a tape, not even knowing what role he was auditioning for.



“Normally you go into an audition and you’re there for 20 minutes and you’re gone. I was there for almost 12 hours, and he gave me the job at the end of the day. Which never happens,” Butler said. “We did a handshake deal at the end of the day and he said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ And I said, ‘Yes, you just made my life’ and I gave him a hug.

And then I got back on a plane, went straight to the theatre and did a show that night, on a Tuesday.”



The actor, who recently appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die alongside Bill Murray and Adam Driver, recently won the coveted part of playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film about the icon and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.



Before news broke that he had beaten competition from fellow actors Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort for the role of Elvis, Butler told WWD that he had been going backwards and forwards to meetings with Luhrmann for a month.



"We’ve been sort of working together for the last month. I have signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), so I can’t talk about it at all, but yeah," he shared.