Kirsten Dunst: 'It's easier to go back to work than be a stay-at-home mom'

Kirsten Dunst went back to work as it was easier than staying at home with her one-year-old son.

The actress and her fiance Jesse Plemons welcomed their baby boy Ennis Howard in May last year (18), and was spotted on the set of her new TV show On Becoming a God in Central Florida six months after giving birth.

On Friday, she told reporters that she wanted to get back to work as it was "so much easier" than staying at home.

“I’m just tired all the time,” the 37-year-old told reporters at the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, alongside her co-stars Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Theodore Pellerin.

“Also doing the show too, it’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay at home mom. I was like, ‘bye’ to my mother-in-law (who watches her son while she’s at work)! I was like, (phew!)” Kirsten laughed.

She previously opened up about playing single mother Krystal in the new Showtime series, and said she picked the "hardest thing” she could after becoming a new mother.

“I basically went for the hardest thing that I could possibly do after having a baby,” Kirsten joked. “I was with this role for two to three years. For me, it was just the perfect time frame. I had family and friends to help me.”

The Bring It On star began dating Jesse after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2016, and got engaged a year later, before welcoming their first child together last year.