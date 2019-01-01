Jim Carrey has no hard feelings over Oscar snub for The Truman Show

Jim Carrey didn't feel "passed over" when he missed out on an Oscar nomination for The Truman Show.

The critically-acclaimed drama was released in 1998, and followed the story of Carrey's character Truman Burbank, who has every aspect of his life filmed and broadcast to the world without his knowledge.

The Truman Show was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Ed Harris, Best Director for Peter Weir and Best Original Screenplay for Andrew Niccol.

However, leading man Carrey was snubbed, but the 57-year-old has no hard feelings.

“I’ve never felt left out or passed over. These are words that other people create around me. I don’t live in that world,” Carrey said on Friday at the the Television Critics Association.

“All gifts are welcome. All recognition is appreciated, but none of it is needed. I’m so lucky creatively and personally. That’s not a need that I have," he added.

“The Truman Show is its own gift,” the Dumb and Dumber star continued. “Whether it had Oscars attached to it or not, that’s not what makes kids in college want to study the papers on your film. It’s the truth behind the film that makes that happen.”

Carrey is currently starring in U.S. TV series Kidding, and told reporters that he now chooses "meaningful and interesting and creatively satisfying" Hollywood projects.

“I’m surrounded by unbelievably intelligent, remarkable actors. It’s very satisfying in that regard," he said of the Showtime series.