Kevin Spacey recites poem in first public appearance since sexual misconduct allegations

Kevin Spacey recited a poem about a wounded boxer in a bizarre performance at a museum in Rome, Italy.

The disgraced actor stood in front of the famous sculpture of the Boxer at Rest at the Palazzo Massimo on Friday and read the Italian poem, The Boxer by Gabriele Tinti, in his first public appearance since being accused of sexual misconduct.

According to TMZ, a crowd gathered as the Oscar-winning actor read the poem in English, which is about a tired and broken fighter who has been punched and beaten, and is left bleeding by the ringside.

One passage reads: "You have to suck the heart of a hero as long as it beats. I shook the country, made the arenas vibrate, tore my opponents to shreds. I lit up the darkness, collected insults, compelled applause. Not everyone knew how to do this. None of you.”

He ended by shouting "Fools!" at the crowd, TMZ reports.

However, his performance proved so popular with museum visitors, that he read the poem again.

His appearance comes soon after sexual misconduct charges were dropped by a Massachusetts prosecutor last month.

Accuser William Little declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing after he claimed the American Beauty star groped him when he was an 18-year-old busboy in a Nantucket bar back in 2016.

Spacey still faces allegations he assaulted an unidentified masseuse at a home in California, and six allegations of sexual assault in the U.K. between 1996 and 2013.