Dakota Fanning wants to create a film with sister Elle

Dakota Fanning would love to direct a movie her sister Elle has written.

The 25-year-old rose to prominence at the age of seven, with a role in I Am Sam, and has since gone to star in films like War of the Worlds and The Runaways. Her younger sister Elle, 21, made her breakthrough with 2011’s Super 8 and has since made a name for herself with projects like The Beguiled and Maleficent.

The siblings are yet to work together onscreen, but in a new interview with Porter magazine, Dakota revealed they have discussed writing and directing a movie between them.

“I do want to direct a film one day. Working with my sister is a big thing, too. I would love for Elle to write something and me to direct it. We’ve always talked about that because she’s definitely more of the writer than me,” she shared.

The actress made her directorial debut with a short film for the fashion house Miu Miu last year and admitted she was terrified of being in charge of the production at first.

“I was so scared. It was a two-day shoot and I remember I got home at the end of the first day and looked at my boyfriend and said, ‘I do not want to go back,’” the star recalled. “I woke up that next morning and felt like I’d drunk three bottles of wine the night before. I was riddled (with anxiety).

“Then, of course, on the second day, I felt a little better and I was like, ‘OK, if I was working for eight weeks, I can imagine each day would bring me a little more confidence.’ In the end, I’ve never felt more pride for something.”

Dakota currently stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is in U.S. cinemas now.