Lilly Wachowski wants Hollywood to accept transgender community

Lilly Wachowski made a rare public appearance to urge Hollywood to let the transgender community tell their stories.

The director transitioned from male to female in 2016, four years after her sister, fellow filmmaker Lana Wachowski.

Lilly discussed the power of transgender visibility in TV shows and movies during a panel at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Appearing alongside Pose writer and co-creator Steven Canals, the 51-year-old explained how she wanted Hollywood to welcome the LGBTQ community, and educate people.

“We all have to break the f**king door down and tell our stories because it’s about education. It’s about having a voice,” Lilly stated. “All of the storytellers up here and all of the storytellers in this room, it’s a part of this larger conversation that we’re having when we’re finding the language to talk about ourselves.”

She also discussed how she was disappointed to see straight, cisgender actors being given transgender roles.

“As I was growing up all of the trans characters were played by cisgender actors; there was a façade and the characters lacked real depth... the characters I would see – John Lithgow playing trans in The World According to Garp – while it was lovely portrayal, there was an element missing," The Matrix co-director shared.

And Lilly candidly told the audience that she first saw her identity reflected in pornography.

“It was something that unlocked in my brain and I saw these wonderful fearless performers becoming desirable. In my head, I could take the leap where I felt that if I could be desirable, maybe I could be loved," she mused.