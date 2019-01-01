Kelly Brook blasts ex Jason Statham: 'He was skint'

Kelly Brook blasted her ex-fiance Jason Statham, and said the action star was broke when they were together.

The 39-year-old model began dating the Fast & Furious star in 1998, but they called off their engagement in 2004, with Kelly going on to date Titanic star Billy Zane for four years.

Since their split, Jason has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in Crank, The Mechanic, The Expendables, and four Fast & Furious movies, including his recent spin-off with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The 52-year-old's career from has reportedly generated a whopping $1.5 billion in ticket sales, making him one of Hollywood's most bankable action stars.

However, Kelly refused to discuss her former beau, and awkwardly asked host Ashley Roberts on Heart Radio to stop listing Jason's successes, after she described him as a "multi-millionaire action hero with a supermodel fiancee."

"Ugh. Can we just stop? These are all the things you do not want to hear about an ex-boyfriend," she fired. "Let's not go there Ashley. He was skint when I was there, trust me."

Jason began dating British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 2010, and the couple got engaged in 2016, and welcomed a son Jack the following year.