NEWS Cameron Boyce honoured with sweet tribute after Descendants 3 premiere Newsdesk Share with :







Cameron Boyce was honoured with a sweet tribute after the premiere of Descendants 3.



The Disney Channel aired a three-minute video dedicated to the 20-year-old actor, who died on 6 July after suffering an epileptic seizure in his sleep.



The touching tribute on Friday (02Aug19) featured footage of Boyce while on the set of TV show Jessie, and included his former co-stars talking about the actor, as well as bloopers from his Disney shows, and behind-the-scenes clips.



"Everything you are, every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched... you mean everything to us," the message in the video reads.



A clip of Boyce during one of his first auditions concluded the sweet montage, alongside a note telling viewers how to get help dealing with the loss of a loved one.



The Disney Channel dedicated the premiere of Descendants 3 to his memory.



Minutes before the premiere, his co-stars Dove Cameron and BooBoo Stewart sent messages to their late pal.

Dove shared a screen grab from her group text chain with Cameron, BooBoo and their co-star Sofia Carson, in which they sent their love to Boyce.



Carson also posted an image of the four young stars on Instagram and added the caption: "core four. forever and for always."



Dove also posted a picture of the quartet goofing around on set and wrote: "my family. big night tonight."