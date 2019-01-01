Evan Rachel Wood still upset about seven-year-old Vogue article

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has attacked Vogue bosses over a seven-year-old article.

The Westworld star recently came across the Vogue Italia piece, which were accompanied by tasteful topless photos taken by Ellen von Unwerth, and realised the write-up didn't sit well with her.

"So, I decided to do a 'throwback' photo rollout on instagram and while looking up old photos of mine, I stumbled across this," she wrote. "A familiar feeling washed over me. This feeling of worthlessness. Then I remembered its all a lie.

"I posed topless for an @ellenvonunwerth photoshoot and (writer) 'Giulia Blasi' at #Vogue, no less, decided to take me down a few pegs. Look at the narratives that are assigned to women. Look at the way we make their looks their value or what makes them 'interesting'. Look at how they judge my life at 18 years old without giving a second thought as to what my situation might have been, look at the way they assume my posing was 4 them, to make them like me, instead of me just living my best life with 1 of my favorite photographers - And not giving a damn what anyone thought about my body.

"Its just makes me really sad, thats all (sic). That this is the respect we give women in the industry."

In the piece Blasi wrote: "At twenty-four she is far too young to be sophisticated... fresh off her engagement to her first love, Jamie Bell, what she still seems to lack is that crucial imperfection that makes people interesting. And posing nude will not give her that."

Since the article was published, 31-year-old Wood has been married and divorced, while also becoming a mum.