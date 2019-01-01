Phoebe Waller-Bridge cleans up at TCA Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michelle Williams were the big winners at the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday night.

The creator of sitcom Fleabag picked up Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement in Comedy honours at the prizegiving, while Williams was recognised for her portrayal of actress Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.

Better Call Saul, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Queer Eye, and documentary Leaving Neverland, which stars two men who alleged Michael Jackson abused them as children, were also honoured, while Deadwood picked up the coveted Heritage Award and the show's creator, David Milch, was fated with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event in Beverly Hills, California.

The full list of winners is:

Program of the Year:

Fleabag

Individual Achievement in Drama:

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Individual Achievement in Comedy:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:

Leaving Neverland

Outstanding Achievement in Reality:

Queer Eye

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:

Arthur

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries:

Chernobyl

Outstanding New Program:

Russian Doll

Outstanding Achievement in Drama:

Better Call Saul

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:

Fleabag

Lifetime Achievement Honoree:

David Milch

Heritage Award:

Deadwood