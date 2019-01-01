Phoebe Waller-Bridge cleans up at TCA Awards

- NEWS
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Michelle Williams were the big winners at the 2019 Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday night.
The creator of sitcom Fleabag picked up Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Individual Achievement in Comedy honours at the prizegiving, while Williams was recognised for her portrayal of actress Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.
Better Call Saul, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Queer Eye, and documentary Leaving Neverland, which stars two men who alleged Michael Jackson abused them as children, were also honoured, while Deadwood picked up the coveted Heritage Award and the show's creator, David Milch, was fated with the Lifetime Achievement award at the event in Beverly Hills, California.
The full list of winners is:
Program of the Year:
Fleabag
Individual Achievement in Drama:
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Individual Achievement in Comedy:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information:
Leaving Neverland
Outstanding Achievement in Reality:
Queer Eye
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming:
Arthur
Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries:
Chernobyl
Outstanding New Program:
Russian Doll
Outstanding Achievement in Drama:
Better Call Saul
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy:
Fleabag
Lifetime Achievement Honoree:
David Milch
Heritage Award:
Deadwood