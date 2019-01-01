Trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet leaked online - report

The trailer for Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet has reportedly leaked online, with studio bosses scrambling to pull footage from social media.

The upcoming action thriller, which has been written, directed, and produced by Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

All plot details have been kept under wraps, however, after a 40-second teaser clip was played to a select group of U.S. cinemagoers waiting to see Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw last week, the footage showed up online.

But as the trailer has yet to officially be released on the Internet by producers at Warner Bros., executives were quick to remove any footage filmed by fans and shared on Friday.

According to editors at The Blast, the teaser videos were scrubbed within an hour, and instead displayed messages of, "Video unavailable. This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Warner Bros. Entertainment."

Yet, one fan wrote on Twitter: "#Tenet teaser just played in front of #HobbsAndShaw. VERY short but built up well with the music. Quick looks at the characters and some action. It absolutely feels like a Nolan movie. I started to get chills just trying to imagine what this could be about. I'm PUMPED for 2020."

The clip begins with leading man Washington inspecting two bullet holes in glass.

"Time has come for a new protagonist," the screen read as the BlacKkKlansman star is seen in riot gear. "Time has come for a new kind of mission."

The trailer ended with Washington depicted wearing an oxygen mask.

Tenet is slated for release in July 2020.