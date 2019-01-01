Lamar Odom 'wasn't dissing Khloe Kardashian' in cryptic Instagram post

Lamar Odom has insisted he wasn't throwing shade at ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a recent Instagram post.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, who went public with his relationship with the health and life coach last week, caused an uproar among fans when he shared a cryptic quote from American human rights activist Malcolm X, alongside a smouldering snap of Sabrina.

"It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream... But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ – MALCOLM X," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#blackroyalty".

Fans were quick to assume the sportsman was comparing his new beau with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, with several expressing their "disappointment" at the star for "throw shade towards the woman who saved his life". But the star later returned to the platform to set the record straight, and insisted he has nothing but love for both women.

"Im a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY," he wrote. "This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love.

"My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out."

Khloe, 35, originally filed for divorce from the basketball star in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when Lamar, 39, overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Khloe chose to withdraw her divorce petition while her estranged husband was in hospital and continued proceedings once he was on the road to recovery, and their divorce was finalised in December 2016.