Prince Charles offered role in Bond 25 - report

British royal Prince Charles has reportedly been offered a cameo role in Bond 25.

The 70-year-old has been presented with the opportunity to make a short appearance in the upcoming James Bond instalment, starring Daniel Craig, according to editors at Britain's The Sun newspaper.

A source told the publication film that bosses were inspired by his mother Queen Elizabeth II's appearance alongside Craig's 007 in the short homage to the spy films which aired during the opening ceremony of London's 2012 Olympic Games.

"They loved the buzz around The Queen's appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that," the insider said. "He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it... Now, he is considering it."

The idea for a cameo reportedly came up when the royal paid a visit to the film set earlier this year and posed for photos with the 51-year-old actor. However, the source added that his sons, Princes Harry and William, might be offered the cameo next if Charles declines.

Harry and William are no stranger to making appearances on film - they shot cameos as Stormtroopers in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but their role was cut out because they were considered too tall.

Bond 25 is currently filming ahead of a cinema release in April 2020. Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Christoph Waltz will be reprising his role of Blofeld, while Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw also return. New castmembers include Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch, who will reportedly take over the 007 codename in the movie.