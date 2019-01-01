Lucy Liu 'curious' about Charlie's Angels reboot

Lucy Liu is "curious" to see the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot.

The upcoming movie, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, is a reboot of the 2000 film starring Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, which was a feature adaptation of the 1970s TV show.

In a new interview, Liu, who played female detective Alex Munday in the 2000 film and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, said she was curious to see the new reboot, but had some concerns about Hollywood continuously recycling ideas.

"They recycle things so much. I mean, Charlie’s Angels was recycled, and so it's rare to find something that is fresh and new. But I think there's an audience for that, so I think it's wonderful. And (there's) a new Charlie's Angels coming out as well," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I just feel like things that are original always sort of pop a little bit, but I think there's a comfort level in trying to relive something and also to redo something in the modern time, and I'm always curious on how that works out."

She said in an interview last year with ET it was "very exciting" that Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks was helming the project.

"It will only be a more positive result for women," Liu gushed.

Charlie's Angels features a star-studded supporting cast including Banks, Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Djimon Hounsou, while Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have collaborated on a song for its soundtrack.

The reboot is due to hit cinemas in November.