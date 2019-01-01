NEWS John Cleese using stem cell therapy ahead of 80th birthday Newsdesk Share with :







John Cleese has turned to stem cell therapy in a bid to keep looking and feeling young ahead of his 80th birthday in October.



The Fawlty Towers star revealed during an appearance on U.K. DJ Steve Wright's BBC Radio 2 show Hold The Sunset on Sunday he's been using the anti-ageing booster for some time - but confessed the treatment doesn't come cheap.



"I do stem cell therapy. I'm serious!" he said. "I think stem cell therapy is the most extraordinary thing. But I'm sorry to say it's really not very cheap."



The star went on to share the treatment has also helped him manage a number of ailments, including his bad knees, and he credits the therapy for his youthful appearance.



Explaining how the stem cell treatment works, he added: "The body doesn't recognise them as foreign objects so it doesn't reject them, and they go around your body saying, 'Do you need our services today?'



"The knee says 'I need you over here' (to the stem cells), and they go over and turn into knee cells and help to repair the damage," the Monty Python and the Holy Grail star continued. "I've been doing that for some years and the astonishing thing is that you don't hear much about it. I look younger than my age and it's entirely down to stem cell therapy."



Stem cell therapy promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives.