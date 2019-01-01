Tori Spelling's late father would be 'proud' of Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot

Tori Spelling believes her late father Aaron would be "proud" of the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

The actress, 46, will reprise her role as Donna Martin in the upcoming reboot, BH90210. And speaking to U.S. TV show Extra, the star confessed her late dad Aaron, who was the producer of the original show, would approve of the new series.

"I think he would be really proud," she gushed. "He’d be really happy that we did something groundbreaking. He always did things that were groundbreaking, and we wanted to take a fresh idea and not just do a straight reboot — and we’ve succeeded with that and he would love that the family was all back together."

Tori spoke to the outlet alongside her co-star Jennie Garth, who revealed the show picks up where it left off, but teased the upcoming episodes cover "all-new territory".

The duo also honoured their late former co-star, Luke Perry, who died after suffering a massive stroke earlier this year.

"It’s different in every way, and he’s with us all the time and we all feel that and know that in our hearts," Jennie shared.

Tori added: “It happened at such a time when we were going into production and we didn’t know how to handle it, so we’re really proud of the way we respectfully handled the situation. But we miss him every day."

BH90210 debuts on Fox on 7 August.