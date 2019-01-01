NEWS Taylor Schilling: 'Things were tougher than they needed to be in my twenties' Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Schilling regrets being so "hard on" herself in her twenties.



The Orange is the New Black star, who is happy and content now at age 35, felt "confined" by her thoughts in her twenties, before she got her "sea legs" and became confident in all aspects of her life.



"I certainly feel like I am at a different place now than I was in my twenties. I was definitely ready for my twenties to be over," she told OK! Magazine.



"Looking back, my thoughts and my ideas about life might've been confining and I was so hard on myself. Things were so much tougher than they needed to be. The transition from being a teenager to being in your early twenties; to getting your sea legs with work and things like that weren't necessarily easy, but you grow and you evolve."



Taylor is most famous for playing Piper Chapman in the much-loved Netflix prison drama, which came to an end recently after a final seventh season.



And bidding the programme farewell is something that she found incredibly tough.



"It feels incredibly poignant to say goodbye to the show because it has changed my life tremendously," she smiled.



"I get emotional thinking about it, because we're all very close as a cast and I feel so privileged to have been a part of that show. However, I am also thrilled that we're getting a chance to move on. I think that's important too."