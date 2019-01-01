Eva Longoria: 'We must keep guns away from irresponsible people'

Eva Longoria has urged top politicians to make sweeping new gun control laws following the weekend's massacre in her home state of Texas.

Twenty people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso and another two victims died on Monday (05Aug19), raising the death toll to 22, and now Eva is talking about the tragedy, insisting she understands why Americans want to keep their guns - but something must be done to stop the carnage of mass shootings.

The weekend's massacres in Texas and Ohio were the 249th and 250th mass shootings of 2019, and the actress tells Today enough is enough.

"It is a mental health problem," she says. "I get that, but it's also a gun problem."

"Being from Texas too, I understand the second amendment," the former Desperate Housewives star added, referring to the right to bear arms. "I grew up with, you know, that environment. It’s not about taking guns away. It’s about making sure responsible people have them."

U.S. leader Donald Trump promised action during a statement to the nation from the White House on Monday morning (05Aug19), revealing he has given lawmakers and FBI officials permission to research new legislation that will hopefully keep guns out of the hands of the unstable.

