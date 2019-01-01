Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan in talks to join The Eternals

Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan are reportedly in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals.

According to Variety, the Crazy Rich Asians star will join the star-studded cast which includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

This isn't the first Marvel movie for British actress Chan, who played Minn-Erva in this year's Captain Marvel, alongside Brie Larson and Jude Law. It is not known if the 36-year-old will reprise the role or play a different character in The Eternals.

Keoghan, who shot to fame in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk, is also set to feature in the superhero movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 26-year-old Irishman was recently seen in HBO's critically-acclaimed series Chernobyl and Yorgos Lanthimos' thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and has just wrapped filming on fantasy movie Green Knight.

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, it was announced that Oscar winner Jolie would play Thena, Madden will be playing Ikaris and Hayek will play Ajak, the mother of the Eternals.

Chloe Zhao is directing the project, based on the 1976 comic book created by Jack Kirby, while Matthew and Ryan Firpo have penned the script, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige is producing.

It is thought the film will follow the adventures of the super-powered and near-immortal beings as they battle against their monstrous enemies the Deviants, that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. Zhao previously said that the film will explore what it means to be human.

The Eternals is set to be released in November 2020.