Gwyneth Paltrow unleashes expletive-filled rant after fan questions cooking skills

Gwyneth Paltrow unleashed an expletive-laden tirade during an Instagram Live Q&A over the weekend after a fan was sceptical about her culinary skills.

The Goop founder fired back after an Instagram user questioned if the Oscar-winning actress could even cook. The 46-year-old has published five cookbooks over the past decade including the 2018 tome The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal.

"Do I actually cook?" she said, in response to the message on her screen, reported Us Magazine. "Yes, I f**king cook! Goddamnit. You think I would write - you think I would pretend to write cookbooks if I didn't cook?"

After thanking her supporters for "defending me," Paltrow added, "F**k that person!"

Paltrow, who has become famous for her trendy vegan lifestyle, actually has five cookbooks to her name including Notes From My Kitchen Table, My Father's Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness, It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great, and It's All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook.

Back in February, the Avengers: Endgame actress similarly clapped back at an Instagram user who deemed the "comments from gwyn" on her account as "fake as f**k."

"Feel bad for poor millennial that ghost writes them," the troll wrote. "Hope they are getting paid well or some goop credit."

Eagle-eyed Paltrow noticed the criticism and promptly responded.

"Sit on it I write all this dumb stuff myself you jacka*s," she wrote. "What else do moms do in the bath with a glass of wine."