NEWS Mariah Carey eyeing up Black-ish spin-off role Newsdesk Share with :







Mariah Carey is keen to star in the upcoming Black-ish spin-off show, Mixed-ish, according to executive producer Karen Gist.



The music icon has already penned and recorded the theme song for the show, titled In The Mix. And speaking during ABC's panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday, Gist said the We Belong Together hitmaker had reached out to her in the hope of landing a part in the series.



"She’s wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work," she shared.



Tracee Ellis Ross, who narrates the show, which is based on her Black-ish character Rainbow Johnson growing up in a mixed race family, credited the show's creator Kenya Barris with bringing the Fantasy singer into the fold.



"Kenya has conversations with everybody," she gushed. "He has some very cool friends."



In a statement announcing her involvement in the series, Carey shared: "As a fan of Kenya Barris' megahit shows, Black-ish and Grown-ish, I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together.



"As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved... I could not be more honoured and proud to be writing and performing In the Mix for Kenya and the show."



Mixed-ish premieres on ABC on 24 September.