Mike Moh was 'conflicted' about Bruce Lee portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor Mike Moh was "so conflicted" about his Bruce Lee scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In Quentin Tarantino's new movie, the Inhumans star plays the martial arts legend, who is portrayed as a cocky actor who challenges Brad Pitt's stuntman character Cliff Booth to a physical fight, only to be beaten down and thrown into a stationary car.

Lee's daughter Shannon has publicly blasted the "caricature" depiction of her father in the film, as have a number of media outlets, and now Moh has revealed he was "so conflicted" about the scene when he first read the script, because Lee "was literally a God" in his eyes.

However, he insisted Tarantino is known for upending expectations and they both greatly admire the late Enter the Dragon star.

"I can see how people might think Bruce got beat because of the impact with the car, but you give me five more seconds and Bruce would have won," he told Birth.Movies.Death. "So, I know people are going to be up in arms about it, but when I went into my deep dive of studying Bruce, he more than anybody wanted people to know he's human. And I think I respect him more knowing that he had these challenges, these obstacles, just like everybody. I don't know any actor out there that doesn't have some sense of wanting to be more - and I think that's the sign of somebody that wants greatness, and will achieve greatness, always wanting more."

Last week, Shannon told The Wrap she was "disheartened" to see her father, who died in 1973 aged 32, portrayed as "an arrogant a*shole who was full of hot air".

She added: "I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-a*s who could beat up Bruce Lee. But they didn't need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive."