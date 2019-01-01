Gwyneth Paltrow finally moving in with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is finally moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk - almost one year after the couple tied the knot.

The 46-year-old tied the knot with the American Horror Story co-creator last September, but the pair continued to live in separate properties.

In an interview with InStyle released on Tuesday, however, the Avengers: Endgame star revealed the couple is finally making the leap and moving in together.

"Married life has been really good,” the star shared. “And now we’re moving in together this month."

The Goop lifestyle mogul went on to gush over her beau, adding: "I adore my husband.

"He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin before the duo announced they were splitting up in 2014. The pair have remained on good terms and have holidayed with their kids, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. She and Brad dated for three years before he proposed last January.