Brandon Jenner to be dad of twins

Brandon Jenner is set to be a father of twins.

The musician and his girlfriend, Cayley Stoker, have confirmed to editors at People they're expecting the new arrivals early next year, and gushed they're "very excited".

“We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester,” the 38-year-old shared. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

Brandon split from his ex-wife Leah last September, with the former couple sharing four-year-old daughter Eva James.

And after learning about his girlfriend's pregnancy, Brandon and Cayley teamed up with Leah to break the news to Eva.

“We told her together,” Brandon continued. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Brandon, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, also admitted he's pleased to have maintained a positive relationship with Leah for the sake of their child, adding: "Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible.

“It was a process, and it took some time to finalise. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it."