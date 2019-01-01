Andy Cohen has banned certain stars from his talk show

Andy Cohen has banned a number of stars from appearing on his talk show Watch What Happens Live!

The star has hosted the hit Bravo show for 10 years, since it first began airing in 2009.

And while some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have appeared on the series, Cohen, 51, has now revealed that certain stars have been blacklisted from the show over fears they may be difficult.

"There are a few people - and you would be surprised - there are a few people who we have deemed not worth the trouble," he told AOL Lifestyle on Sunday. "Like, you can't talk about this and you can't ask about that. Or there are a couple of people who have been on the show that we deem too annoying to come back."

Last year, the host told E! News that Amber Rose was "one of the worst guests" on the show, because she wanted to avoid all the "shady questions", and he recently clashed with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess when he forgot about his work on a musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife.

However, Andy isn't completely adverse to awkward moments, adding: "Sometimes it's fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host."