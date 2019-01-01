Jameela Jamil praises Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's sense of humour

Jameela Jamil has praised Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex for her sense of humour during their phone call about the September issue of British Vogue.

The actress was one of the 15 influential women Meghan chose to spotlight during her stint as guest-editor at the fashion bible due to her work as a body positivity advocate.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Jameela revealed she had been asked to write an essay for the September issue on gender equality, but she wasn't aware that the Duchess was guest-editing the magazine until the royal personally called her to explain.

"Meghan called me herself (days before publication)," she told Grazia. "I missed the call three times before I finally answered, I wanted to punch myself.

"(Meghan) explained that she'd guest-edited the issue, and apologised that the whole thing had been shrouded in so much secrecy. She said she'd chosen to feature me because she'd seen what I had been doing and was a fan. To know that she had followed my work with I Weigh meant a lot.

"I had never met her before but we chatted openly. She told me how important gender equality was to her."

The British actress added she was pleasantly surprised by how "warm, kind and actually very LOLs (laugh out loud)", Meghan was, and explained the Duchess had thanked the star for introducing her to her husband Prince Harry, a joke linked to her The Good Place character, philanthropist Tahani Al-Jamil.

"She said she loved The Good Place," continued Jameela. "I then felt immediately embarrassed that she had seen me joke about her on the show."

In an episode of the show, socialite Tahani claimed to have played matchmaker between Meghan and Prince Harry.

Jameela shared: "She said she's grateful to Tahani for introducing her to Harry. I just replied, 'You're welcome.'"