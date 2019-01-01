Oprah Winfrey honours late writer Toni Morrison

Oprah Winfrey has paid tribute to her late friend Toni Morrison.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author passed away at 88 on Monday (05Aug19) and the media mogul took to Instagram to honour the iconic writer behind literary classics like Sula, The Bluest Eye, and Beloved.

“In the beginning was the Word. Toni Morrison took the word and turned it into a Song... of Solomon, of Sula, Beloved, Mercy, Paradise Love, and more," Oprah wrote. "She was our conscience. Our seer. Our truth-teller. She was a magician with language, who understood the Power of words.

"She used them to roil us, to wake us, to educate us and help us grapple with our deepest wounds and try to comprehend them."

Oprah also posted an image of herself holding hands with Toni and added the caption: "It is exhilarating and life-enhancing every time I read and share her work. This pic was her first appearance on the Oprah Show. She was Empress-Supreme among writers. Long may her WORDS reign!”

Oprah has a long history with Toni that extends over decades.

Morrison's Song of Solomon, was the second-ever book Winfrey selected for her famous Book Blub in 1996, and Oprah also starred in the 1998 film adaptation of the author's Beloved.