Katherine Schwarzenegger praises Kennedy family after attending cousin Saoirse's funeral

Katherine Schwarzenegger has praised the "loving, supportive and strong" Kennedy family after attending her cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill's funeral.

The 29-year-old author is the daughter of Maria Shriver - the niece of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Katherine was just one of the Kennedy relatives who attended Saoirse's funeral and wake earlier this week following the 22-year-old's tragic death, and shared a poignant snap on Instagram from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after the service.

"After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day," Katherine wrote alongside the image. "It's not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it's family.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."

Another of Katherine's cousins Molly Shriver was among those to comment on the post, writing "I love u Kathy (sic)" with a heart emoji. Katherine replied with a simple "love you my molls".

Molly is one of Maria's brother Mark's children.

Saoirse, the daughter of Robert and wife Ethel's fifth child Courtney, passed away on 1 August at Cape Cod Hospital after emergency services were called to the Kennedy compound.

The cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but has been reported to have been an overdose. Results from the toxicology tests conducted as part of the autopsy are yet to be publicly revealed.