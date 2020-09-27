NEWS Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein to lead Bill Clinton impeachment TV drama Newsdesk Share with :







Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford are to portray the women who cost Bill Clinton his presidency in a new TV drama.



Paulson, who played attorney Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, will return to the anthology series as Linda Tripp for Impeachment: American Crime Story, while Booksmart star Feldstein will play Clinton's mistress Monica Lewinsky and Ashford will tackle the role of Paula Jones, who sued the former U.S. leader for sexual harassment.



Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the limited series, according to Deadline, while Paulson will be among the executive producers, alongside Ryan Murphy and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk.



Production will begin in February and the season premiere is already set for 27 September 2020 - a month before the next U.S. presidential election.



The programme will be based on Jeffrey Toobin's bestseller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.



Toobin's 1997 book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson inspired the acclaimed first season of American Crime Story.