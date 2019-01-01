Cameron Diaz: 'I don't miss performing'

Cameron Diaz has no interest in returning to acting.

The Hollywood star made her movie debut in 1994 comedy The Mask and went on to star in films such as Charlie's Angels, My Best Friend's Wedding and Being John Malkovich, as well as voice Princess Fiona in the Shrek animated franchise.

Diaz's last film appearance was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of musical Annie, and in a rare interview with InStyle magazine, she admitted she hasn't missed being in front of the camera.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public," she said. "I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now, to reorganise and choose how I want to come (back) into the world. If I decide to. I don't miss performing. Right now, I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about - something that just feels effortless."

The actress also shared that she likes not having to give interviews to promote movies because it enables her to stay out of the public eye.

"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to. Because my time is mine. I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life," the 46-year-old added.

The blonde beauty, who married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015, has been exploring new business options since she quit acting, including releasing two health and wellness books, and she is currently working on a top-secret project.

"I like creating, so I'm just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it's a little too early to talk about them," she teased.