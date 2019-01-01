Leonardo DiCaprio felt uncomfortable using flamethrower in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio was uncomfortable setting his co-stars on fire while filming a scene for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Revenant star plays fictional actor Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, alongside a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Luke Perry, and Damian Lewis.

In the film, faded TV star Dalton features in a movie called The 14 Fists of McCluskey, where he plays the role of a flamethrower-wielding Nazi hunter with an eye patch who sets a bunch of men on fire.

However, according to stunt coordinator Robert Alonzo, DiCaprio had major concerns about shooting the scene, as he had to use the weapon himself.

"Leo was not very gung-ho with all the flamethrower stuff. Literally, he doesn't want to hurt anyone. And I completely understood it. Normally you use a stunt person in that spot to be able to manage firing a flamethrower at somebody," Alonzo told the Huffington Post. "(Leo) is actually lighting them up and holding a flame to them for about seven to eight seconds as the flamethrower is traversing back and forth around eight guys that he's never met."

The Oscar-winning actor was finally convinced to do the scene after some "coaxing" by supervising stunt coordinator Zoe Bell. Following a flamethrower demonstration by Alonzo, who showed the 44-year-old how to safely handle the weapon, DiCaprio applauded the stunt team and decided to go ahead with the shot.

"That is psychologically difficult to do, so kudos to him on being able to stay in character and do that scene," Alonzo added.