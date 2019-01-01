NEWS Guillermo del Toro: 'Do not believe the lies they tell about immigrants' Newsdesk Share with :







Guillermo del Toro has urged Americans not to believe the lies told about immigrants in the United States.



The Academy Award winner shared his pride in his Mexican heritage and acknowledged the current climate around immigration as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, proudly telling the crowd, “I’m a Mexican and I am an immigrant.”



According to editors at Variety, the director, who specialises in fantasy movies, used his speech to urge people not to believe the "lies" and "fantasies" that "make it easier to hate each other".



“As a Mexican, receiving this star is a gesture and no gesture right now can be banal or simple," he said. "This is very important this is happening right now because I can tell to all of you, all immigrants from every nation, that you should believe in the possibilities and not the obstacles.



"Do not believe the lies they tell about us... Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference and we all have stories to tell and we all can contribute to the art and the craft and the world in any way we see fit."



The Shape of Water filmmaker, who was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, also spoke on the importance of him receiving a star on the famous Walk of Fame amid the U.S. government's focus on Mexican immigration - including reports of unsafe detention camps at the border, with children reportedly sleeping in cages.



“Right now, we are in a moment of great fear,” said the Pan's Labyrinth director. “Great fear and great division because that’s why fear is used. It’s used to divide us. It’s used to tell us that we’re all different, that we shouldn’t trust each other.



"These lies make us easier to control and make it easier to hate each other. But, the antidote to that is to... realise that those divisions are complete fantasies.”