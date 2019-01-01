Cole Sprouse: 'You have to poke fun at rumours about you'

Cole Sprouse enjoys "poking fun" at the rumours surrounding his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

It was recently reported that the actors had called time on their romance, after two years together. Both hit back at the claims with tongue-in-cheek posts on their Instagram pages, and the 27-year-old has adopted this approach to dealing with nagging speculation about his personal life.

At Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Cole was asked by Entertainment Tonight how annoyed he was about the split rumours.

"Incredibly," the screen star laughed, before adding: "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry."

"I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit," he explained. "It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Cole attended the Variety event as he features in the publication's Power of Young Hollywood list. While he's enjoyed a lengthy acting career from a very young age, it's his role as Jughead on Riverdale that has brought him back into the spotlight.

The programme sees him star alongside Lili, Camila Mendes, K.J. Apa, and the late Luke Perry, with the upcoming series featuring an episode dedicated to the actor, who died in March following a stroke.

Telling Variety about shooting the tribute episode, Cole explained: "The important line we’ve all been trying to draw is how to separate, how we can portray real emotions, but in the eyes of the characters. If I was making this an entire sob story about my relationship with Luke, it wouldn’t be a job well done. My job is to do it in the eyes of Jughead.

"Luke was the kind of guy who would not like people crying about him. I hope this episode does him justice, but I think the way we lived with him does him justice as well."