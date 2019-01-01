Disney planning to reboot Home Alone and Night at the Museum

Disney executives are planning to reboot the Home Alone and Night at the Museum franchises for their upcoming streaming service.

In recent years, Disney bosses have invested heavily in remaking their own properties, releasing updated takes on The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King.

Now, it seems they are looking to reboot franchises in the Fox movie library too, following their acquisition of the company earlier this year.

During a conference call on Tuesday, Disney chief executive Bob Iger told reporters that they were planning to reboot franchises including Home Alone, which kicked off in 1990 with Macaulay Culkin; Night at the Museum, the fantasy adventure starring Ben Stiller which ran between 2006 and 2014; Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which includes four films from 2010 and 2017; and Cheaper by the Dozen, which starred Steve Martin in 2003 and 2005.

According to editors at Deadline, Iger commented that the titles will be "reimagined" for "a new generation" of viewers for the new streaming service, Disney+. He did not specify if the remakes will be films or TV spin-offs.

"We're also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our DTC (direct to consumer) platforms," he said.

The announcement marks the first time anyone from Disney has shared concrete plans about using Fox's library for source material.

The company has been giving its recent reboots a theatrical release, but previously revealed the remake of Lady and the Tramp, which features the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, would be available exclusively on Disney+ when it launches in the U.S. on 12 November.

When it debuts, the new streaming service will also feature 300 hours of Fox content, including all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, while titles like The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride, and Malcolm in the Middle will join in the first year.