Halle Bailey: 'Playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid is a dream come true'

Halle Bailey couldn't be more excited about playing Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old hit headlines in July when it was announced she would be the leading lady in the reboot of the 1989 animated musical, as social media users were divided about her casting, with some praising the news and others expressing outrage over an African-American playing the traditionally Caucasian character.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the singer gushed that she's "honoured" to have landed the part.

"It means so much to me... I feel very honoured and really grateful for the opportunity," she shared. "Ariel was one of my favourite princesses growing up so it's a dream come true. I'm very excited and happy."

The teenager added she's looking forward to singing Ariel's power ballad Part of Your World, and also promised that the project is going to be "amazing and beautiful".

It has been rumoured that One Direction's Harry Styles will play Ariel's love interest Prince Eric, but Halle remained coy when asked about the actors in the running for the part.

"Oh, I don't mind. I think that anyone would be great for it," the R&B star commented.

Elsewhere, Halle's 21-year-old sister Chloe, with whom she forms musical duo Chloe x Halle, said she was "so proud" of her sibling and "can't wait" to see her performance.

In Rob Marshall's reboot, Halle will be joined by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Room actor Jacob Tremblay, who are set to portray seagull Scuttle and fish Flounder, respectively, while Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy are rumoured to be playing King Triton and sea witch Ursula.