David Rubin elected Academy president

Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected the next president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Members of the Academy's Board of Governors elected Rubin to succeed outgoing president John Bailey on Tuesday.

Rubin, who becomes the first casting director to lead the Academy, is beginning his first term as president and his seventh year as a Governor representing the Casting Directors branch.

The casting director has more than 100 film credits to his name, including for work on The English Patient, Men in Black, Hairspray, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Get Shorty, and My Best Friend's Wedding.

The Academy does not give out Oscars to casting directors, but Rubin has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, most recently in 2017 for his work on Big Little Lies. He is also nominated again this year for Sharp Objects.

Sources tell Deadline that he beat Oscar-winning British make-up artist Lois Burwell to the role, as the pair were the only two to put their name forward to lead the Academy. Burwell will serve as First Vice President.

In addition, producer Sid Ganis was reelected vice president and will chair the museum committee; screenwriter Larry Karaszewski will continue as vice president and chair of the preservation and history committee; Fox Searchlight's Nancy Utley will return as vice president and chair of the outreach committee; producer Mark Johnson will be treasurer and chair of the finance committee; and producer Bonnie Arnold will be secretary and chair of the membership and governance committee.

The AMPAS is best known for organising the Academy Awards, or Oscars, every year.