Channing Tatum takes social media break to tap into his creativity

Channing Tatum has told fans he's taking a break from social media to "get inspired and create again".

The Magic Mike star, who last shared a video of himself doing a double somersault into a pool four days ago, posted on Instagram to explain his upcoming absence from the site.

"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," the 39-year-old actor, who's dating British singer Jessie J, wrote. "I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."

Adding that the break isn't likely to be a permanent one, Channing continued: "I'll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while! Chan."

It may be that Channing's girlfriend Jessie inspired him to take a social media break - she announced in January that she herself was taking a hiatus from such sites to deal with some "unexpected heavy personal stuff".