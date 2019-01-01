Oprah Winfrey: 'Success could never get in the way of Gayle King friendship'

Oprah Winfrey has insisted her good friend Gayle King has never felt like she was "in the shadow" of her success.

The media mogul, 65, and the 64-year-old CBS This Morning host boast one of entertainment's longest-running friendships. Speaking in the September issue of her O, The Oprah Magazine, The Color Purple actress confessed the pair would never let each other's success interrupt their tight bond.

"Now that Gayle's a shining star on CBS This Morning, people often ask her how she felt being in the shadow of my success," she shared. "The truth is, she always felt not a shadow but the light. We couldn't have remained friends if she'd perceived it as a shadow. I would have sensed that, and I wouldn't have been able to be as open."

The star went on to reflect on what makes a solid friendship, adding: "A true friend can't be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way."

Winfrey recently discussed King's newfound success on the CBS morning show, and confessed she's "surprised" it took the network so long to appreciate her pal's talent.

"I always believed that the somebody who cared as much about the news, the culture, the work, would be seen and noticed," she told People. "Excellence cannot be denied."