Tori Spelling and her mum Candy end feud

Tori Spelling has confirmed she and her mother Candy are on good terms again after years of feuding.

The BH90210 actress and her mother have long had a troubled relationship, which fell apart following the death of her TV executive father Aaron Spelling in 2006. And during an appearance alongside her castmate Jennie Garth on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress confirmed to host Andy Cohen she’s now on good terms with her mum.

“It’s good, really good right now,” Tori, responded when asked by a fan where their relationship stands.

In her 2011 book entitled Candy Spelling: Golden Girl, Silver Lining, Candy revealed how Tori turned her back on her family at the time of Aaron's passing by failing to come to her dad's bedside because she was shooting a movie.

Candy, now 73, sold her mansion, Spelling Manor, two years after the death of her husband, after believing she wouldn't repair her relationship with Tori, who was married to Dean McDermott by then. At the time, Tori and Dean were parents to Liam, 12, and Stella, 11. They have since welcomed Hattie, seven, Finn, six, and two-year-old Beau.

However, Tori insisted there was no "feud" and urged her mother to get in touch if she wanted to see her grandchildren.

"I love my mother. I’ve always loved her (and) no doubt she loves me," she told People in 2009. "There’s no feud. We simply never meshed.”

She added: “I, in no way, cut her off. She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives.”

Last September, Tori happily shared an adorable throwback photo of herself and Candy in tribute of her mother’s birthday.

“I knew I loved yellow for a reason… Happy Birthday to my always chic mommy @candyspelling We (heart emoji) you!!” Tori captioned a photo of herself as a baby, sitting beside Candy.