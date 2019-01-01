Nicolas Cage too embarrassed by his viral karaoke video to party in public

Nicolas Cage isn't keen on partying in public anymore after footage of him singing Prince's Purple Rain in a private karaoke bar went viral.

Video of the National Treasure star belting out the classic 1984 tune surfaced online in April (19) and now he is avoiding clubs to prevent his most intimate nights out from grabbing headlines.

“At this point in my life … I heavily prefer to not go out, I’d rather just stay at home,” he told the New York Times Magazine. “I don’t think I can decompress ever again, even at a karaoke bar. It’s too vulnerable. I’m not trying to complain. It’s a fact of life that I have to accept. I’d much rather let my work and not my personal life speak for me.”

Referring to his rendition of the song as "more like a primal-scream therapy" session than actual singing, the star explained he was feeling emotional as he sang the tune around the anniversary of Prince's death, which occurred in April, 2016.

“You go to a karaoke bar with a male friend in the neighbourhood, the bar says ‘no videotaping’ and suddenly, there’s two different videos of you doing karaoke,” he said. “Who did that? Who exposed the videotape? Who sold it?

“It was a holiday weekend, and I didn’t want to go anywhere, but my friend who was with me said: ‘You can’t sit here in your apartment. You’ve got to go out.’ So I went to the one place in my neighbourhood that I knew had no video recording, just to have some fun, and that became everybody’s business," he lamented.