Gwyneth Paltrow loved taking orders and script advice from producer husband on The Politician set

Gwyneth Paltrow loved working with husband Brad Falchuk on new drama The Politician, because he looked "so hot" masterminding the project.

Falchuk, who co-wrote the series with partners Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, produces the show, which revolves around entitlement and wealth in America and touches on the ongoing college admissions scandal, and Gwyneth, who also worked with her husband on Glee, admits it was a great pleasure to watch her man on set.

"It’s so fun to be working with someone who you’re in love with," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Agh! He’s so hot, he’s so talented, this is so fun'.

"When you fully commit to somebody as your life partner, you want to also commit to their journey and their work. I felt almost like I wanted to fulfil Brad’s vision of it."

Meanwhile, Falchuk tells the publication his wife would often come to him with script issues, adding, "She would come to me with, 'This is killing me; please don’t make me say all this...' and I would never do that for anybody else but..."

Murphy admits watching his friends interact was fun: "They’re very lovey-dovey, physical and they've found some incredibly rarefied space," he explains. "They both went through a lot, and I was with them for a lot of years where it wasn’t so great."