Times Square gun scare halts To Kill a Mockingbird play

Tuesday night's (06Aug19) performance of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway ended abruptly as cast and audience members feared a gun attack.

The sounds of a motorcycle backfiring nearby led to chaos on the streets as commuters and tourists ran for cover, fearing yet another mass shooting, this one in the heart of the Big Apple.

And the drama hit the theatre district, with audience members at the Shubert Theatre running down the aisles or ducking for cover.

As cast members left the stage, panicked pedestrians ran into the lobby from the street, according to Deadline sources.

Other theatres nearby also reportedly experienced disturbances as audience members feared an attack.

To Kill a Mockingbird star Gideon Glick took to Twitter to describe the chaos as it unfolded, writing: "Stopped our show tonight due to a motorcycle backfire that was mistaken for a bomb or a shooting. Screaming civilians tried to storm our theater for safety. The audience started screaming and the cast fled the stage."

And audience member Merle Dandridge added: "Crouched on the floor of the Shubert Theatre during an astounding performance of Mockingbird fearing for my life. This is our world now. Open panic and ready for life shots (sic). I’m still shaking and scared for our country."

Tensions in America are high after three mass shootings in a week took the tally for 2019 to 250.