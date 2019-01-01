Real-life hero Danny Trejo pulls trapped baby from overturned car after crash

Hollywood veteran Danny Trejo became a real-life hero on Wednesday when he pulled a trapped baby from an overturned car after a two-vehicle collision in Los Angeles.

The 75-year-old, known for his roles in films such as Heat and Machete, was in the suburb of Sylmar when two cars collided at a road intersection - causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

Seeing the SUV on its roof, Trejo and another bystander jumped into action to attempt to free the child and grandmother inside.

According to reports, Trejo crawled into the car's wreckage but was unable to undo the seatbelt on the baby's car seat. The other bystander, a young woman called Monica Johnson, managed to get into the other side of the vehicle and was able to get the child free - at which point Trejo pulled him out of the car.

The screen star then took it upon himself to distract the child while emergency services worked at freeing the grandmother.

"He was panicked. I said, 'OK, we have to use our superpowers,' so he screamed 'superpowers' and we started yelling 'superpowers'," Trejo recalled to KABC News about distracting the tot. "The only thing that saved that little kid was that car seat - honest to God."

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash with non life-threatening injuries. While the cause of the accident is unknown, Trejo allegedly claimed that one driver ran a red light.

Following the incident, the actor shared a touching statement at the scene, when he said: "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything."