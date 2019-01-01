Chrissy Teigen defends gym boycott call following backlash

Chrissy Teigen has defended her call to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle gyms after learning the owner is hosting an upcoming fundraiser in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The model and TV personality, who has been a vocal opponent of Trump for years, was shocked to discover Stephen Ross is backing an event aimed at keeping the leader in office, and urged her followers on social media to stay away from his gyms and fitness centres as a protest.

Some fans fought back on Wednesday, with one stating: "Are we SERIOUSLY not using businesses now that don't have the same political views as us??? No matter who any person or business supports should not affect personal relationships or ruin businesses just because they do not support who you support.

"It's our right as Americans to have freedom of choice or there would be 1 political party. Respect their choice and move on with your life like I respect your choice. This is getting SOOOOO ridiculous!"

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, posted a screen grab of the note in Instagram and added: "Yeah we f**king are. These 'different views' you speak of are fundamental differences in compassion, empathy, humanity. Yeah um, we have wildly different takes on 'different views'."