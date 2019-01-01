Milla Jovovich pregnant with third child

Milla Jovovich has announced she is expecting again less than three months after revealing she had to terminate her last pregnancy.

The Hellboy actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal happy news that she and husband, Paul W.S. Anderson, are planning for another little girl.

"Knocked up again," she wrote on the photo-sharing site next to a snap of the her baby bump. "After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.

"That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!

"Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!"

Back in May, Milla, 43, came forward with her nightmarish experience of having to terminate her last pregnancy as she protested a sweeping wave of anti-abortion legislation in several U.S. states.

"I had to be awake for the whole procedure," the Resident Evil star wrote. "It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns."

Milla and her director husband are already parents to daughters Ever Gabo, 11, and Dashiel Edan, four.