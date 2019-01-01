Wesley Snipes joins Eddie Murphy in Coming to America sequel

Wesley Snipes has signed up for a starring role in Eddie Murphy's Coming to America sequel.

The Blade actor has sealed a deal to play villain General Izzi, who rules an African nation that neighbours Zamunda, the fictional country Murphy's Prince Akeem oversees, in the sequel to the 1988 comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Snipes wrote, "Twenty five years I've been trying to get to Zamunda, and now I've finally made it. See kids. Dreams do come true!"

Arsenio Hall is already on board to reprise his role as Akeem's assistant Semmi in Coming 2 America, while James Earl Jones is also part of the cast. The new movie, which follows Prince Akeem as he returns to America to find his long-lost son, will be directed by Craig Brewer, who led Hustle & Flow.

Coming 2 America begins filming later this year and is set for a 2020 release.

Snipes, Murphy and Brewer recently teamed up for Dolemite Is My Name, a biopic of comedian Rudy Ray Moore, set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

News of Snipes' new role as General Izzi comes shortly after he told fans he supports Mahershala Ali's casting as vampire vigilante Blade in a revamp of his 1990s action-horror film trilogy.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx (sic)," Snipes told ComicBook.com. "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan.

"Congratulations and Salaam (peace) to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah (God willing), we will someday work together."