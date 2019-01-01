Krysten Ritter is a first-time mother.

According to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.com, Breaking Bad star Krysten and her boyfriend, The War On Drugs rocker Adam Granduciel, welcomed a boy into the world on 29 July at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and named him Bruce.

Krysten and Adam, whose real last name is Granofsky, chose two middle names for their son - Julian Knight - meaning that his full name is Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky.

The baby news comes after Krysten celebrated her pregnancy at a baby shower organised by her friends and attended by some of her co-stars from Marvel series Jessica Jones, including Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, and Eka Darville, back in June.

"My best friends threw me a baby shower and my heart is exploding," the 37-year-old captioned a series of party photos on Instagram. "Thank you thank you (sic)."

The actress first revealed she was pregnant in February, when she showed off her baby bump in a dark red Reem Acra gown as she posed on the red carpet at the Oscars.

The Jessica Jones star later confirmed the pregnancy by sharing a couple of snaps of herself on the Oscars red carpet on Instagram, writing, "Surprise!!! #oscars” with a heart emoji.

Krysten and Adam, 40, began dating in 2014.