Tom Hardy 'very involved' in writing Venom sequel

Tom Hardy was "very involved" in writing the Venom sequel, according to director Andy Serkis.

The British actor served as executive producer and starred as journalist Eddie Brock, who merges with an alien symbiote, in last year's blockbuster.

According to Serkis, who was recently announced as the director of the sequel, not only is Hardy reprising his role but is part of the story development process.

"Tom was very involved with the writing, with (screenwriter) Kelly Marcel, of the new story. So it's very much centred around their take," Serkis shared during the Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation for his new show A Christmas Carol, according to CinemaBlend.

Marcel helped write the first Venom instalment, while her other credits include Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks.

Sony's take on Marvel's anti-hero was panned by critics, but raked in more than $856 million (£750 million) at the worldwide box office.

While director Ruben Fleischer is not returning to helm the sequel, Michelle Williams will reportedly reprise her role as Brock's love interest, attorney Anne Weying, according to the publication.

And after a post-credits teaser, it looks like Woody Harrelson will play villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in the sequel.

The scene features Hardy's journalist Brock visiting a prison to interview the incarcerated criminal, only to find that Kasady has written "Welcome Eddie" in his own blood on the wall. He goes on to proclaim that when he escapes "there's gonna be carnage", leading fans to speculate that Harrelson will play the Marvel villain in the upcoming Venom 2.

In the comics, Carnage is an alien symbiote that is the offspring of Venom and it bonds to Kasady while he's in prison.