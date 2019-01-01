Taika Waititi to direct Next Goal Wins adaptation before Thor 4

Taika Waititi will direct a movie adaptation of documentary Next Goal Wins before he takes on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker is gearing up to premiere his satire Jojo Rabbit at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September and is slated to begin filming Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson, in Australia in March 2020.

Now, editors at Variety have revealed that the New Zealand-born director has taken on another project which will fit in between the two, as it begins shooting in the autumn.

The film is believed to be a movie adaptation of Next Goal Wins, a 2014 documentary which follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen as he attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoa soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

Actor/director Andy Serkis and his producing partner Jonathan Cavendish optioned the rights to the documentary in 2015 and brought it to the Hunt for the Wilderpeople helmer, who signed on alongside producer Garrett Basch. They previously worked together on the TV spin-off of Waititi's movie What We Do in the Shadows. Serkis and Cavendish will produce via their Imaginarium Productions banner.

Waititi is adapting the film with writer/producer Iain Morris, who is best known for British sitcom The Inbetweeners and the show's spin-off films.

When he signed on to direct another Thor film, the 43-year-old was forced to postpone his plans to make a live-action version of Japanese graphic novel Akira, as Marvel bosses wanted him to shoot in early 2020.

He also has a number of other projects in the pipeline, including developing an animated Flash Gordon movie, directing an episode of Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, and writing and directing a TV show spin-off of 1981 sci-fi movie Time Bandits.