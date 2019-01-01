NEWS Tiffany Haddish sought relationship advice from John Mayer Newsdesk Share with :







Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish received valuable advice from John Mayer on how to trick fellow celebrities into dating her.



The reformed playboy, who has dated the likes of Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry, instructed the Girls Trip star to take an unconventional approach to seeking a new mate after she moaned about her romance dry spell.



"I’ve been talking with a lot of people, you know, I’ve been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here," she told U.S. late show host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (07Aug19). "John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice.



"He said if there’s somebody that I like that’s in the eye of the public, I should... when I’m doing interviews, say that I’m seeing that person. And then the media will do a side by side of us and then the guy will see and then he’ll be like, 'Oh, she’s kinda cute. I mean, I’m not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her'."



It is unclear if the 39 year old used Mayer's method to secure her rumoured relationship with New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton, but it appears the romance is open at the moment - on Wednesday's Today show, Tiffany urged potential suitors to send her videos.



She also insisted she was too busy to date anyone until the end of November.